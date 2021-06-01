Lessons Learnt From Second Peak, Karnataka Prepares For Third Covid-19 Wave

On a day that the health ministry flagged the threat to children in the looming third Covid-19 wave, the Karnataka government also ramped up efforts to mitigate the issue. The state government has now set up paediatric wards in all district hospitals, health minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Dr Sudhakar on Tuesday chaired a meeting with senior officials of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Departments to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state and containment measures.

“Oxygen generation plant will be set up in every taluk hospital and district hospital across the state. A dedicated 70-80 bed paediatrics ward will be arranged in all district hospitals. Additional paediatricians and nursing staff will also be recruited wherever it is necessary. A special training session will be conducted through RGUHS to train MBBS and other technical staff," said the minister.

The state has also decided to set up seven genomic labs to study the mutated strains found in the second wave. These labs will come up at five medical colleges, Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru and the Vijayapura District Hospital. “This study will help us understand the virus better and for the development of better medicine and treatment protocol based on the nature of the virus," he added.

Chief minister to decide on easing lockdown restrictions

“Technical Advisory Committee has submitted its report and the chief minister will decide on the modalities of easing restrictions gradually. Experts have advised that restrictions can be eased if the positivity rate is less than 5 per cent and the number of cases reduces to 5,000. However, the positivity rate is still high in many districts. So we need to exercise caution," the minister said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here