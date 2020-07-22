‘Lest You Also Get Killed in Encounter…’: Vikas Dubey’s Mother Asks Her Younger Son to Surrender

Lucknow: The mother of deceased criminal Vikas Dubey has issued an appeal to her younger son, Deep Prakash Dubey, to surrender before to police. Deep, also an accused in the incident during which eight cops were killed in Vikru village in Kanpur, has been absconding and carries a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head. An FIR is lodged against him in the Krishnanagar police station on Vineet Pandey's complaint for fraud and extortion.

Issuing an appeal to her younger son, Sarla Devi said, “Deep, you should come and surrender to police, else you and your family might also be killed in the encounter. You should come forward and tell police that you have not done anything; you will also get police protection. Do not hide just because you are the brother of Vikas Dubey.”

As per information, an FIR was filed at Krishna Nagar Police station in Lucknow against Vikas and Deep as both the brothers allegedly tried to grab a car bought in an auction and demanded money.

According to police, Deep has been part of several crimes committed by his brother. He has been absconding since the killing of eight policemen on the intervening night July 3. Police suspects that he is hiding somewhere in Lucknow but constantly changing his location. Policemen have been deployed outside his Lucknow house to keep a watch.