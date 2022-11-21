'Let CBI Probe Shraddha’s Murder': Plea in HC Says 'Details Given to Media, Crime Scene Contaminated'

A lawyer has moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions for the transfer of the probe into the murder of Shraddha Walkar from Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The plea by advocate Joshini Tuli states the investigation by police “cannot be efficiently carried out due to administrative/staff paucity, and lack of sufficient technical and equipment to find the evidence and the witnesses as the incident had taken place about six months back”.

It adds that the “murder is alleged to have taken place in Delhi and thereafter the body parts have been alleged to have disposed at different places, thus investigation cannot be efficiently be carried by the Delhi Police”.

THE CASE

The Delhi police on November 12 arrested Aaftab Poonawala, 28, for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Walkar, 26, chopping her body into 35 pieces and scattering them across the city.

Poonawala strangled Walkar, 26, on May 18 after a fight, said police. He even purchased a big fridge to keep the pieces, they alleged. He left his house at 2am over the course of the next 18 days to discard the pieces across Delhi.

The Delhi Court has allowed five-day police remand of Poonawala to the Delhi Police and they are reportedly going to take the accused to different states, including Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra, for further investigation.

Amid the ongoing probe, the Delhi police have recovered remains of the skull from the Mehrauli forest. To look for further missing body parts, a team also searched the Maidan Garhi pond, close to the Mehrauli house where Walkar was murdered, said police.

Poonawala will also undergo a test to ascertain his emotional, mental, psychological and physiological well-being after which he will undergo the narco analysis test.

‘UNFILTERED INFO OUT’

The lawyer’s plea further alleged that the crime scenes and scene of recoveries are being contaminated by public persons and media personnel on a daily basis due to the unfiltered disclosure of information by the Delhi Police.

The plea further submitted that the Delhi Police has revealed each and every minute detail of the investigation to the media and public, which has hampered the sensitive evidence and witnesses in the present case.

