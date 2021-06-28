LeT Commander Nadeem Abrar Arrested in Budgam, 'Big Success' for Security Forces

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar was arrested on Monday from Narbal area of Budgam district along with his close associate.

He was involved in several killings and attacks along the Srinagar-Baramulla Border. He has also been allegedly involved in attacks on security forces.

IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar hailed the arrest as “big success for us".

Top LeT commander Nadeem Abrar #arrested. He was involved in several #killings. Big success for us: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 28, 2021

Abrar, a resident of Narbal, is believed to be a close aide of Yousuf Kantroo, another LeT commander, according to top intelligence sources.

Sources also said that Abrar was travelling in a car — an Alto vehicle bearing number JK 05E 5646 — along with another militant. The operation was carried out by the joint teams of Srinagar Police and Cargo at the National Highway Crossing, Parimpora.

