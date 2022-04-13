Let Damayanti Sen, Who Solved Park Street Case, Handle Probe into 4 Recent Rapes: Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday asked Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Damayanti Sen to oversee the probe into the Deganga, Matia, Ingrejbazar and Banshdroni rape cases.

“Past experience shows that Sen is capable of conducting an impartial inquiry,” said a division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, apparently referring to Sen’s investigation into the Park Street gangrape case a decade ago.

Sen, now the special commissioner of Calcutta Police, was the intelligence chief when the Park Street case rocked the state in 2012. The 1996-batch IPS officer was transferred to the Bengal Police in 2012. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had called the incident “fabricated”. Sen, however, went public with the investigation, identifying the five accused.

The court also said that if Sen does not want to take the responsibility, she can inform the court. During the hearing on Tuesday, Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava said, “Two-three incidents in a row. What’s going on? Why are such things happening? I am speechless!”

State Advocate General Soumendranath Mukherjee said in response to the Chief Justice’s remarks, “Kolkata is the safest city in the country. And such incidents happen in Delhi. I grew up here. Politics is involved in everything here. There is politics on the streets. I’m sorry about that.”

