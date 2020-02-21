Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Let Her Rot in Jail, Says Father of Amulya Leon, Arrested For Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

Some youngsters who know Amulya Leon claim that she has revolutionary ideas and normally doesn’t listen to anyone.

D P Satish | News18.comdp_satish

Updated:February 21, 2020, 10:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Let Her Rot in Jail, Says Father of Amulya Leon, Arrested For Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans
President of the AlI India MIM Asaduddin Owaisi rushed to take the mic from a student protester who started chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' on stage at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI)

Bengaluru: Amulya Leon, who raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans at a rally in Bengaluru against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday, is an outspoken, simple girl with strong views, her friends say.

While Amulya had been participating actively in anti-CAA protests, no one thought she would raise pro-Pakistan Slogans at a protest chaired by MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Bengaluru on Thursday night.

The girl, with short hair, took to a mic and said a few things before shouting, "Pakistan Zindabad" at Bilal Bhag in Bengaluru. A visibly shocked Owaisi rushed towards her and tried to snatch the mic from her.

Police and Owaisi’s associates dragged her away from the stage after some resistance and commotion. The shocked Hyderabad MP even admonished the organisers for allowing anybody and everybody to speak without checking their credentials.

Within minutes, Amulya's picture was splashed across TV screens, making her instantly infamous all over India.

According to some organisers, Amulya is just 19 years old and doing an undergraduate course at a Bengaluru college. She also works as an intern at a translation company in the city.

Some youngsters who know her claim that she has revolutionary ideas and normally doesn’t listen to anyone.

In a Facebook post a few days ago, she has explained her stand claiming that there is nothing wrong in shouting such slogans as she likes every country in the World.

Amulya's father Vojald, who lives in Koppa in Chickmagalur district (about 300 kilometres from Bengaluru) has expressed shock over his daughter's conduct.

A visibly shaken father said he had advised his daughter not to talk like that on several occasions in the past.

An upset and angry father said, "Let my daughter rot in a jail. Let the police break her legs. I have no objection. She has caused so much misery to my family".

Soon after the incident, some local Bhajrang Dal activists had gone to meet her father. A video of them talking to him has also been doing the rounds on social media.

The Karnataka Police have registered a case against Amulya under Section124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code. The Police will interrogate her on Friday. She will be produced before a court after the interrogation.

An upset father says he won't fight her case as she gone against his wishes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram