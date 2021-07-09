Let him be happy, said Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Kamal Nath on Friday on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s appointment as Union Minister in Modi’s cabinet.

Nath was speaking to reporters outside Raj Bhavan after meeting the newly-appointed Governor, Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel.

Scindia, who had brought down the Nath government in March last year, was included in the Modi cabinet on Wednesday. He was assigned to the Civil Aviation Ministry, which his father late Madhav Rao Scindia handled in the past.

After months of rift between Nath and Scindia, the final nail in the coffin reportedly had come in February 2020 when Scindia threatened Nath he would take to the streets if the farm loan waiver wasn’t completed.

Soon after Scindia had rebelled to join the BJP along with 22 MLAs and several others had followed suit.

Nath, after meeting with Patel, said he has apprised the governor on growing violence against members of the SC and ST community, who are in sizable numbers in Madhya Pradesh, and urged them to ensure their safety.

Farmers, common man, youths and small traders, every section is hassled due to the present government, he added. Accusing the Shivraj Chauhan government of betraying the OBCs, he demanded that 27% OBC reservation proposed by him must be implemented in the state.

Nath, commenting on the high prices of petrol, said that inflation has broken all records. “One can see the difference in statements of PM Modi prior to 2014 on inflation. Where are Start Up India, Digital India..?” he asked.

When asked if Congress will return to power in MP in 2023, Nath smiled and said he has complete faith in the public and added that the party was busy preparing for by polls.

Nath returned to Bhopal recently, after recuperating from pneumonia in New Delhi.

