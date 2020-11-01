'Let Him Decide if He's Dog or Tiger': Kamal Nath on Scindia's Allegations of Being Called 'Dog' by Ex-CM

In yet another razing controversy in the last leg of the bitter Madhya Pradesh by-election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jyotiraidtya Scindia on Saturday accused his old party colleague, Congress leader Kamal Nath, of calling him a 'dog' during a poll rally. However, the Congress party denied the allegations, saying Nath never used such a word for Scindia or any other leader.

"Kamal Nath ji had come to Ashok Nagar and called me a dog," said Scindia had said during an election rally at Sadora on Saturday. "Yes I am a dog, but my masters are my public. Like the way a dog protects its masters, if someone will charge at my masters (public) with ill-intentions and corruption, I will attack them," he added.

Reacting to the BJP MP's allegations, Nath on Sunday told News18 in an exclusive interview that let Scindia decide whether he was a dog or a tiger. "Let Scindia ji decide he is a tiger or a dog. The public will reply on the politics of saudebaji (trading)," he said. Here are a few edited excerpts from News18's interview with the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister:

Q. Scindia is calling himself a dog, loyal to his masters?

Ans: First he said he is a tiger, tiger was ashamed, and now he is calling himself a dog, let him decide.

Q. What was the issue for you in these polls?

Ans: I have asked the public to take a call on BJP’s seven-months-government based on the politics of 'saudebaji'. The public had given them a send-off in 2018. Besides 'saudebaji', they are responsible for harassing farmers, increasing unemployment and mismanagement to Covid-19. I have full faith in the public. It’s a fight between truth and lies, a fight for Madhya Pradesh's future.

Q. Your former minister Umang Singhar accused Scindia of alluring him to join BJP for Rs 50 crore and minister's post?

Ans: Yes, money was offered then. Scindia must have got in touch with Singhar. Those who left had taken money. It’s nothing new.

Q. These polls are Kamal Nath vs Shivraj or Kamal Nath vs Scindia?

Nath- These polls are public vs BJP.

Bypolls to the 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh are slated to be held on Tuesday, November 3.