LeT, Hizb Commanders Among 6 Terrorists Killed in Shopian Encounter; Mobile Internet Suspended
Five of the terrorists have reportedly been identified as LeT district commander Mushtaq Mir, Hizb district commander Abbas Ali, Hizb deputy chief in Shopian Waseem Wagay urf Saif Ullah, Omar Majeed Gani and Khalid Farooq urf Talha.
Srinagar: Six terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Sunday.
Five of the terrorists have reportedly been identified as LeT district commander Mushtaq Mir, Hizb district commander Abbas Ali, Hizb deputy chief in Shopian Waseem Wagay urf Saif Ullah, Omar Majeed Gani and Khalid Farooq urf Talha. The sixth one is suspected to be a Pakistani militant.
An army official said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following specific information about the presence of terrorists.
The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he said.
Mobile internet services have reportedly been suspended in Shopian.
