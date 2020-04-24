Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Let Homes be Mandir, Masjid & Gurdwara Till Fight Against Covid-19 is Won, Says Mamata

Banerje asked everyone to offer prayers and perform religious rituals at home, until the viral disease is contained.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2020, 8:31 PM IST
Let Homes be Mandir, Masjid & Gurdwara Till Fight Against Covid-19 is Won, Says Mamata
Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

Kolkata: Hitting the city streets for the fourth consecutive day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday reviewed the lockdown situation at two south Kolkata localities and urged residents to stay at home.

She also said that it was heartening that more than 100 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Bengal.

Banerjee, during the recce in her white SUV, asked everyone to offer prayers and perform religious rituals at home, until the viral disease is contained.

Earlier in the day, she had greeted people on the start of holy month of Ramadan, and urged everyone to maintain peace and communal harmony.

"Let the home be mandir, gurdwara, masjid and church for all of us till we win the fight against corona," the CM said through loudhailers from inside her SUV, as residents of Jadavpur 8-B bus stand area and Prince Anwar Shah Road gathered at windows, balconies and terraces on hearing the

familiar voice.

Lamenting that Bengalis could not usher in the 'Nabobarsha' (New Year) on April 14 with traditional fervour owing to the shutdown, she said that the situation so demanded that people celebrate the day from the safety of their homes.

The CM urged everyone to maintain hygiene and abide by the lockdown norms.

