LeT & ISI Operatives Tracked in Nepal Last Year, Intelligence Agencies Monitoring Closely: Source

Security agencies are closely monitoring, what they suspect is an active movement of operatives of the proscribed terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in Nepal.

According to the information received last month, the movement of a senior ISI operative was tracked in the city of Biratnagar in the middle of October last year. Biratnagar is the third-largest city of Nepal, located some 400 km away from the capital Kathmandu.

At around the same time, India's intelligence agencies also tracked the movement of a suspected LeT operative meeting members of a religious outfit in Nepal. The two visits are understood to be linked. Given the threats that India's intel agencies have been picking up from cyber chats between members of the suspected terror groups, regarding the proposed Ram Mandir and Kashmir issues, the movements in Nepal are being tracked as the top priority, a senior home ministry official said.

In his speech at the United Nations General Address (UNGA) the Pakistani Prime Minister had issued warnings about 'bloodbath' in Kashmir following India's nullification of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and issued open threats about the two countries going to nuclear war.

