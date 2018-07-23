English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Let Live-Streaming Begin From CJI's Court: Government Tells SC
Senior lawyer Indira Jaising, appearing in person as a petitioner in the matter, told the bench that certain safeguards will have to be put in place so that video clips are not commercially exploited or misused.
File Photo of the Supreme Court of India.
New Delhi: The Central government on Monday supported live-streaming of court proceedings in the Supreme Court and said that it should start with the court of the Chief Justice of India (CJI).
Attorney General KK Venugopal submitted that the government was in favour of the idea and that modalities could be devised to suit the needs.
"My suggestion is that it can be done on a pilot basis. This should begin with the live-streaming of the proceedings in this (CJI's) court," Venugopal told a bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra.
According to the top law officer, live-streaming should be initially confined to constitutional bench matters.
"Constitution bench matters are of great interests to lawyers, law interns and others. Let live-streaming of these matters be done. There could be screens installed in the court premises as well to enable lawyers and law interns watch without contesting the court," said the AG.
Senior lawyer Indira Jaising, appearing in person as a petitioner in the matter, told the bench that certain safeguards will have to be put in place so that video clips are not commercially exploited or misused.
Advocate Virag Gupta, representing some law interns, however said that it would be extremely difficult to stop usage of video-clips in the wake of reach of the social media.
The bench then said that it would have to ponder over the modalities to ensure technological stability and viability of the proposition.
It fixed the matter for August 3 to have a detailed hearing on lying down modalities and necessary guidelines for taking the idea ahead.
Also Watch
Attorney General KK Venugopal submitted that the government was in favour of the idea and that modalities could be devised to suit the needs.
"My suggestion is that it can be done on a pilot basis. This should begin with the live-streaming of the proceedings in this (CJI's) court," Venugopal told a bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra.
According to the top law officer, live-streaming should be initially confined to constitutional bench matters.
"Constitution bench matters are of great interests to lawyers, law interns and others. Let live-streaming of these matters be done. There could be screens installed in the court premises as well to enable lawyers and law interns watch without contesting the court," said the AG.
Senior lawyer Indira Jaising, appearing in person as a petitioner in the matter, told the bench that certain safeguards will have to be put in place so that video clips are not commercially exploited or misused.
Advocate Virag Gupta, representing some law interns, however said that it would be extremely difficult to stop usage of video-clips in the wake of reach of the social media.
The bench then said that it would have to ponder over the modalities to ensure technological stability and viability of the proposition.
It fixed the matter for August 3 to have a detailed hearing on lying down modalities and necessary guidelines for taking the idea ahead.
Also Watch
-
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2019 Hyundai Creta Sport SUV Launched, Gets New Features
- Renault Sherpa Armoured Military Vehicle Serving NSG Spotted in Mumbai
- Hamilton Retakes F1 Lead with 'Miracle' Victory in Germany
- Juhi Parmar Hits Back at Former Husband Sachin Shroff, Read the Full Letter Here
- Actor Sumeet Vyas Set to Pen His First feature Film Script
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...