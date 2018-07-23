Let Live-Streaming Begin From CJI's Court: Government Tells SC

The Central government on Monday supported live-streaming of court proceedings in the Supreme Court and said that it should start with the court of the Chief Justice of India (CJI).Attorney General KK Venugopal submitted that the government was in favour of the idea and that modalities could be devised to suit the needs."My suggestion is that it can be done on a pilot basis. This should begin with the live-streaming of the proceedings in this (CJI's) court," Venugopal told a bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra.According to the top law officer, live-streaming should be initially confined to constitutional bench matters."Constitution bench matters are of great interests to lawyers, law interns and others. Let live-streaming of these matters be done. There could be screens installed in the court premises as well to enable lawyers and law interns watch without contesting the court," said the AG.Senior lawyer Indira Jaising, appearing in person as a petitioner in the matter, told the bench that certain safeguards will have to be put in place so that video clips are not commercially exploited or misused.Advocate Virag Gupta, representing some law interns, however said that it would be extremely difficult to stop usage of video-clips in the wake of reach of the social media.The bench then said that it would have to ponder over the modalities to ensure technological stability and viability of the proposition.It fixed the matter for August 3 to have a detailed hearing on lying down modalities and necessary guidelines for taking the idea ahead.