'Let Me Beg In Uniform, Not Getting Salary Since 2 Months': Mumbai Cop Writes To CM

A constable with the Mumbai police has sought permission to "beg in uniform", saying he can not support his family as he hasn't been receiving salary for the last two months.In his letter to department superiors, Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, constable Dnyaneshwar Ahirrao has asked permission to beg to take care of his ailing wife and manage household expenses.In the letter, Dnyaneshwar Ahirrao, attached to the Local Arms unit, said he had taken leave from March 20 to March 22.However, as his wife's leg got fractured, he could not report to duty when the leave expired, he said.Ahirrao, posted with the security team at `Matoshree', the residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, claimed that he informed, over phone, his unit in-charge about the emergency leave he was availing of for five days. Following his wife's treatment, he resumed duty on March 28, he said.But following this, he stopped getting the salary, his letter said, without revealing more information."I have to take care of my sick wife, old parents and a daughter. Besides, I have to pay monthly instalment of the loan I have taken. But since my salary has been stopped, I am unable to meet these expenses. So I want permission from you to beg in uniform," the letter said.Dnyaneshwar Ahirrao himself could not be contacted for more details.When contacted, Vasant Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Local Arms Unit, said, "The matter comes under the administration department. I can not comment on it."