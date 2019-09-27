'Let Me Speak to My Children Before I Die': Sheena Bora Murder Case Accused Peter Mukerjea Requests Court
Sheena Bora (24) was killed allegedly by Indrani with the help of her driver Shyamwar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. Mukerjea is accused of being party to the murder conspiracy.
File photo of Peter Mukerjea. (PTI photo)
Mumbai: Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Friday asked a special court here to allow him to speak to his children.
Mukerjea stepped into the witness box after the court finished recording the testimony of a doctor in the murder case and then made the request to special Judge J C Jadgdale.
"I don't know how long I will live. I want to speak to my children, who are living abroad, before I die," Mukerjea said.
Hearing his request, the court said he meets people in jail, to which Mukerjea replied that he meets people who are related to the case and "for last three years, haven't met persons who are close to his heart".
The judge then told him that the court will "workout modalities".
The former media baron, who underwent bypass surgery at a private hospital in March, also updated the court about his health condition.
He thanked the judge for allowing him to visit hospital for check-up and said all his parameters are under control.
He further said he will soon submit his medical reports in the court.
Mukerjea, currently in judicial custody, is facing trial along with his wife Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna.
According to the prosecution, Sheena Bora (24) was killed allegedly by Indrani with the help of her driver Shyamwar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012.
Mukerjea is accused of being party to the murder conspiracy.
The incident came to light in August 2015 after Rai, arrested by police for possessing a firearm, spilled the beans.
