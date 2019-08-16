Take the pledge to vote

'Let Me Start With You': Indian Envoy’s Reaction to Pakistani Journalist's Question on Peace Talks

Akbaruddin was briefing the media after the UNSC concluded its closed-door meeting to discuss India’s move to revoke Kashmir’s special status accorded to it by Article 370.

News18.com

Updated:August 16, 2019, 10:57 PM IST
New Delhi: A light-hearted moment was shared between Pakistani journalists and India's envoy to United Nations Syed Akbaruddin at his press briefing after the United Nations Security Council concluded its closed-door meeting to discuss Kashmir issue.

A journalist from Pakistan asked Akbaruddin when India would begin dialogue with Pakistan. To this, the envoy walked up to the journalists and shook hands with them saying, “Let me start by coming across to you and shaking hands. All three of you."

Akbaruddin was briefing the media after the UNSC concluded its closed-door meeting to discuss India’s move to revoke Kashmir’s special status accorded to it by Article 370. The world body was approached by Pakistan and its all-weather ally China to take up the issue in a closed door consultation.

After the meeting, the Indian envoy said abrogation of Article 370 is entirely internal and will have no external ramification. “The recent decisions taken by the Government of India and our legislative bodies are intended to ensure that good governance is promoted, social-economic development is enhanced for our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” he said.

