LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

LeT Militant Arrested in J&K's Baramulla, Live Grenade Recovered

During the search, a person was spotted moving suspiciously in Zandpal. On being challenged, he tried to flee, police said.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2019, 11:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
LeT Militant Arrested in J&K's Baramulla, Live Grenade Recovered
Representative Image.
Loading...
Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

A cordon and search operation was launched in Zandpal and adjoining areas in Tangmarg area of the north Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

During the search, a person was spotted moving suspiciously in Zandpal. On being challenged, he tried to flee, the spokesperson said.

However, he was apprehended and a live grenade was recovered from his possession, he added.

The apprehended person disclosed his name as Firdous Khan, a resident of Zandpal. He is an active militant of the LeT, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram