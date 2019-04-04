English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
LeT Militant Arrested in J&K's Baramulla, Live Grenade Recovered
During the search, a person was spotted moving suspiciously in Zandpal. On being challenged, he tried to flee, police said.
Representative Image.
Loading...
Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.
A cordon and search operation was launched in Zandpal and adjoining areas in Tangmarg area of the north Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.
During the search, a person was spotted moving suspiciously in Zandpal. On being challenged, he tried to flee, the spokesperson said.
However, he was apprehended and a live grenade was recovered from his possession, he added.
The apprehended person disclosed his name as Firdous Khan, a resident of Zandpal. He is an active militant of the LeT, the spokesperson said.
A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he said.
A cordon and search operation was launched in Zandpal and adjoining areas in Tangmarg area of the north Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.
During the search, a person was spotted moving suspiciously in Zandpal. On being challenged, he tried to flee, the spokesperson said.
However, he was apprehended and a live grenade was recovered from his possession, he added.
The apprehended person disclosed his name as Firdous Khan, a resident of Zandpal. He is an active militant of the LeT, the spokesperson said.
A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricketer Krunal Pandya Calls Ajay Devgn His Doppelganger, Actor Extends Film Offer
- 'PM Narendra Modi' Biopic Not Releasing on April 5, Says Producer
- Woman Films Showdown Between Two Cars and A Parking Spot in Koreatown, Twitter Loves it
- When CSK's Shardul Thakur Apologised to Dhoni With Folded Hands
- 68,000 People Want PewDiePie to be Cancelled from YouTube Following Christchurch Shooting
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results