LeT Militant Arrested in J&K's Baramulla, Live Grenade Recovered

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.A cordon and search operation was launched in Zandpal and adjoining areas in Tangmarg area of the north Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.During the search, a person was spotted moving suspiciously in Zandpal. On being challenged, he tried to flee, the spokesperson said.However, he was apprehended and a live grenade was recovered from his possession, he added.The apprehended person disclosed his name as Firdous Khan, a resident of Zandpal. He is an active militant of the LeT, the spokesperson said.A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he said.