LeT Militant Held in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

On the basis of his disclosure, incriminating material, arms and ammunition including three AK-rifles, 10 magazines, 380 rounds, two kilogram explosive substance and one Chinese grenade was seized

Security forces on Wednesday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. He has been identified as Mehboob ul Inam, a resident of Nadihal, a police official said.

”Police and SFs arrested an LeT terrorist at a checkpoint at Papchan in Bandipora,” he said. On the basis of his disclosure, incriminating material, arms and ammunition including three AK-rifles, 10 magazines, 380 rounds, two kilogram explosive substance and one Chinese grenade was seized, the official said.

first published:June 29, 2022, 17:21 IST