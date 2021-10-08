CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » LeT Militant Killed After Terrorists Attack Police Party in J&K's Natipora
1-MIN READ

LeT Militant Killed After Terrorists Attack Police Party in J&K's Natipora

Reports say fresh firing has been reported in the area. (File photo/PTI)

Terrorists fired upon Srinagar police near the Zam Zam hotel complex in Natipora in a brief shootout.

A militant affiliated to the LeT was killed in a shootout after terrorists fired upon Srinagar Police in Natipora, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Terrorists fired upon Srinagar police near the Zam Zam hotel complex in Natipora in a brief shootout. Reports say fresh firing has been reported in the area. Arms and ammunition were recovered in the operation, and one militant has escaped.

“#Terrorists fired upon Srinagar Police team. Police also retaliated. During ensuing chance #encounter, one terrorist got neutralised but one escaped. Arms & ammunition recovered. Identification being ascertained. @JmuKmrPolice," the J&K police said in a tweet.

J&K police later said as per the identification card recovered from the killed terrorist, he has been identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

first published:October 08, 2021, 21:08 IST