Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Let People Enjoy': Bombay HC Junks PIL on Noise During IPL Matches, Says Let There Be Some Cacophony

Advocate Kapil Soni filed the PIL in 2014, alleging that during the IPL matches held in 2013 at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium and Pune's Subrata Roy Sahara stadium, the noise pollution norms and regulations were violated.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Let People Enjoy': Bombay HC Junks PIL on Noise During IPL Matches, Says Let There Be Some Cacophony
A file image of Bombay High Court.
Loading...

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL alleging violation of noise pollution norms during IPL matches, saying let there be some cacophony in society as people are bound to cheer and shout during cricket matches.

Kapil Soni, an advocate, filed the public interest litigation (PIL) in 2014, alleging that during the IPL matches held in 2013 at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium and Pune's Subrata Roy Sahara stadium, the noise pollution norms and regulations were violated.

Hence, he demanded that legal action be initiated against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) and heavy penalty be imposed.

According to the petition, during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL), the matches held in Pune and Mumbai began at 8pm and went on till midnight, including the prize distribution ceremony.

A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice NM Jamdar said on Monday that during cricket matches, when a player hits a boundary or a sixer or when a wicket is taken, people are bound to cheer and shout.

"Let the society have some fun and enjoyment... let there be some cacophony in it. Let people enjoy," Chief Justice Nandrajog said.

The bench also took note of the fact that the petitioner was a resident of Dahisar, located around 40km away from the Wankhede stadium in south Mumbai.

“How is the petitioner affected by something that is happening so far away? None of those people who stay in the vicinity of the stadium have complained,” the court said while dismissing the petition.

Soni, in his PIL, claimed loudspeakers were being used to play music during the matches and even after the prescribed time deadline of 10pm, and thus violated provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Act.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram