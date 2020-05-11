LeT Planning 26/11-Like Terror Attack with Dawood Ibrahim? Intel Inputs Make Shocking Revelations

New Delhi: In an attempt to repeat an attack similar to the 26/11 Mumbai terror strike, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has joined hands with Pakistan-based don Dawood Ibrahim, top intelligence sources told News18.

Sources said that Ibrahim was spotted in Islamabad on Sunday at his farmhouse, which is next to Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf’s residence. The intel sources said the don had gone with a team of Pakistan's spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), for a meeting with the LeT leaders.

According to an intercept, LeT is planning to send weapons to Gujarat or Maharashtra via sea route. It said that the ISI wants to create unrest while most of the Indian security paraphernalia is busy tackling COVID-19 and sees the pandemic as a great opportunity to target major Indian cities. Abdul Rehman Makki, the second-in-command of Pakistan-based LeT, had recently visited Karachi to coordinate the plan and met Dawood to discuss the future course of action, sources said.

The intel sources further said the Pakistan spy agency has asked Dawood’s D Company to ask their Indian modules to carry out the task of sending weapons within India. The ISI wants Lashkar to use local operatives of D Company for this job.

The ISI is desperate to carry out an attack of Mumbai 26/11-magnitude as it has not been able to carry out any major terror activity post the implementation of Article 370 in Kashmir in August 2019, sources said.

For the marginalised Lashkar, this will prove to be a great opportunity to bounce back in terror business as the ISI, sources said, is using only Jaish-e-Mohammed these days for attacks in Kashmir.

