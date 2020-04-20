Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Let Students Attend Online Classes Even if They are Unable to Pay Fees, Sisodia Tells Private Schools

During the discussion with Manish Sisodia, that went on for over an hour, the principals shared their strategies of supporting studies using online devices.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2020, 8:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Let Students Attend Online Classes Even if They are Unable to Pay Fees, Sisodia Tells Private Schools
File photo of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday interacted with principals of over 300 private schools through video-conference and discussed teaching strategies to be adopted during online classes.

"Considering the unusual times we all are going through, students should not suffer. We need to take utmost care while dealing with this issue. So let the students attend the online classes even if their parents are unable to pay their fees," Sisodia said.

During the discussion that went on for over an hour, the principals shared their strategies of supporting studies using online devices.

"Our focus has been not only to help the kids cope with this current situation, but also to support parents to engage with their children. We have send a daily exercise or activity through SMS and IVR to parents' phones for students of classes Nursery to 8," said Shailendra Sharma, the advisor to the education director.

"These activities guide parents to get involved with their kids and support the learning like a teacher. To build on this, and to bring the family closer in this tumultuous situation where all of us are confined to our homes, we launched Happiness Classes to be conducted by our trained teachers which is streamed online everyday at 4 pm. The idea behind all this effort is to help every home become a school, and every parent taking on the role of a teacher," he added.

According to Tagore International School Principal Nikita Mann, "We are concerned about the EWS students and we are delighted to inform you that we are able to bring 100 per cent of the EWS students on board for online classes. Focus for primary classes is on taking numeracy and literacy instead of homework".

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres