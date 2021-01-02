News18 Logo

LeT Terrorist and 26/11 Mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi Arrested in Pakistan

A file photo of Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi. (AFP)

Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lakshar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was on Saturday arrested in Pakistan on terror financing charges, an official said. Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

However, the CTD did not mention his place of arrest. "Following an intelligence-based operation conducted by the CTD Punjab, proscribed organisation LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on charges of terrorism financing, it said.


