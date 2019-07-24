Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

LeT Terrorist Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Reward Arrested in J&K's Doda, AK-47 Recovered

Jamal-ud-din Gujjar, alias Abu Bakar, was arrested from Phagsoo forest in Thathri area in a joint operation of the police and the 26 Rashtriya Rifles following reliable information on the movement of militants.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 10:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
LeT Terrorist Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Reward Arrested in J&K's Doda, AK-47 Recovered
Representative image
Loading...

Jammu: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh was arrested in a joint operation in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, police said.

Jamal-ud-din Gujjar, alias Abu Bakar, was arrested from Phagsoo forest in Thathri area in a joint operation of the police and the 26 Rashtriya Rifles following reliable information on the movement of militants, an official spokesman said.

An AK-47 rifle and magazine were recovered from Gujjar, who was operating in Kishtwar for the last one year, he said. Gujjar's arrest is a major breakthrough in view of the recent targeted killings in the district, the official said.

Gujrar, who hails from Pathna Keshwan in Kishtwar, was earlier injured in an encounter with security forces in Sarawan forest and was in hiding since then, he said. A picture of the LeT terrorist holding an AK assault rifle went viral on social media in October last year.

This is the security forces' first major recent success in Kishtwar, which was proclaimed terrorist-free a decade ago but was rattled by the killing of BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar on November 1 last year.

On April 9, senior RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his security guard were shot dead inside a health centre.

Apart from the killings, terrorists snatched the service rifle of a policeman in the district on March 8, days before police circulated pictures of seven wanted terrorists, including Gujjar, and announced cash reward and a job for anyone providing information leading to their arrest or killing.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, M K Sinha had recently said at least 10 local militants -- eight from Hizbul Mujahideen and two from LeT -- were active in the district, which witnessed two encounters between militants and search parties in Marwah on May 31 and Keshwan forest on June 21.

While two special police officers were injured in the brief Marwah gunfight, the militants managed to escape after another brief encounters in Keshwan forest, though one of them was suspected to have been injured.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram