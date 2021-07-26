'Let the Dead Be': Villagers in Maharashtra's Raigad Want to Call off Rescue Ops 3 Days After Landslide

Villagers in Raigad’s Mahad taluka are requesting district administration to call off the rescue process, convinced that everyone stuck under the debris must be dead by now and should not be disturbed.

This is three days after a hillock came crashing down amid heavy rain on the village killing at least 53 people.

“The bodies should not be disturbed now, they should be declared dead,” Kishor Pol, a local resident told The Indian Express.

The relatives, however, are concerned about the paperwork needed, and the compensation process, if the bodies are left under the debris.

The death toll in various rain-related incidents, including floods and landslides, in Maharashtra rose to 149 on Sunday with 36 more bodies being found in Satara and Raigad districts as rescue operations gathered pace, while 64 people remain missing, the state government said. So far, 50 people have been injured in these incidents, it said in a statement. A total of 2,29,074 people have been evacuated from the affected districts in the Konkan region and western Maharashtra, to safer places.

A statement from the state secretariat control room said 28 more deaths were reported from the Satara district in western Maharashtra and 8 from the Raigad district in the coastal region. The government said 60 deaths were so far reported in Raigad, 21 in Ratnagiri, 41 in Satara, 12 in Thane, seven in Kolhapur, four in suburban Mumbai, and two each in Sindhudurg and Pune.

A total of 875 villages in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Pune were affected by the torrential rains, it said. “Five relief camps have been set up in flood-hit Chiplun city in Ratnagiri district. 25 teams of the NDRF, four teams of the SDRF, two teams of the Coast Guard, five teams of the Navy and three teams of the Army are conducting the relief and rescue operations," the statement said.

