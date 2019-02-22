‘Let There be Decisive Battle’: Telangana BJP Lawmaker Calls For Attack on Pakistan

BJP MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh on Friday called for an attack on Pakistan to teach the neighbouring nation a lesson for supporting terrorism against India.He was speaking in the Assembly on a motion condemning the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF men were killed, and expressing sympathy with their families.Singh urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there should be a "decisive battle" with Pakistan this time."Chief Minister, write a letter to the prime minister that now we cannot lose our brave Indian soldiers."This time, let there be a decisive battle. This time, let there be an attack on Pakistan, the Telangana government and every young man of Telangana is with you. You write such a letter," he said.Singh, who is the lone BJP MLA in the Assembly, said everyone in the country took out candle marches or protested in other forms against the attack on February 14."Today, the entire India is standing (united) by coming on one stage that this time we have to answer Pakistan under any circumstances. It is not like there are terrorists in Pakistan. Pakistan itself is a den of terrorists or a big factory."Nothing will happen by getting two, four, five, some people banned or arrested, through the central government, which is appearing in the media," he said.Alleging that attacks were taking place daily in Kashmir against the Army, he said the issue would not be resolved until the neighbouring country is taught a "lesson in its language.""Two, three days ago also an attack took place and five of our jawans were martyred. This issue would not be resolved until we reply to Pakistan in its own way, it will not be resolved, we have to tell this to Modi ji."Today, I am an MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But, I would like to tell Modi ji that it is enough. Now, there is a need to answer them in its language," he said.Singh, an MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad, alleged there were some in Kashmir who supported terrorists and added that action should be taken against those who supported terror elements.The intelligence mechanism should also be strengthened, he said.The BJP MLA, who appreciated the Telangana government's decision to provide financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to each family of the deceased jawans in the attack, urged the chief minister to support the victims of terror incidents in Hyderabad, including in 2007 and 2013, for their medical treatment.