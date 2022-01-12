Let Us Keep Working Together to Fulfil The Dreams Swami Vivekananda Had For Our Nation: PM Narendra Modi

Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary today on January 12. PM Modi took to Twitter and posted: “I pay tributes to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. His was a life devoted to national regeneration. He has motivated many youngsters to work towards nation building. Let us keep working together to fulfil the dreams he had for our nation.”

I pay tributes to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. His was a life devoted to national regeneration. He has motivated many youngsters to work towards nation building. Let us keep working together to fulfil the dreams he had for our nation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2022

Later in the day, PM Modi will inaugurate and address the 25th National Youth Festival. PM has asked youth across the country to share suggestions and innovative ideas for his speech on the occasion. The suggestions shared will be incorporated in PM’s speech. He had earlier asked youth for suggestions for his speech when PM visited IIT Kanpur for convocation. A similar strategy has been followed for the National Youth Festival speech.

The youth festival is attended by youth representatives from every district of India. “National Youth Festival aims to galvanize, ignite, unite and activate the young citizenry towards nation-building, to unleash the true potential of our demographic dividend," according to a government notice.

REMEMBERING SWAMI VIVEKANANDA

Swami Vivekananda was born Narendranath Datta on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata, West Bengal. He was always inclined towards spirituality. He practised meditation from a very early age and also joined the Brahmo Samaj movement for a certain period. One of the greatest patriots, he was also credited for introducing Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the western world.

Although he was devastated by the demise of his father, Shri Ramakrishna, he embarked on a long journey to explore and discover every part of India.

A true Karma Yogi, he had full faith in the youth of this country. He had a very strong belief that youth can transform the fate of India through their hard work, dedication and spiritual power.

His message to the youth was, “What I want is muscles of iron and nerves of steel, inside which dwells a mind of the same material as that of which the thunderbolt is made.” Through messages like this, he wished to instil basic values into the youth.

