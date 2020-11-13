‘Let Us Light a Diya as Salute to Soldiers’: PM Likely to Celebrate Diwali With Army at Longewala Border in Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to celebrate Diwali with Army soldiers at the Longewala border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on Saturday, November 14. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat may also join the prime minister on his visit, say sources.

Security agencies and personnel of the Border Security Forces (BSF) have been put on alert ahead of Modi’s speculated visit to the border at 9 am tomorrow.

The prime minster, on Friday, took to Twitter asking all to light a ‘diya’ as a salute to soldiers who were fearlessly protecting our country at the borders.

"This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders," he said.

Modi has been following the tradition of celebrating the occasion of Diwali with Army soldiers ever since he came into power in 2014. Last year, he celebrated the festival with soldiers at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

If the prime minister visits the border on Saturday, it will be his second interaction with soldiers this year after he made a surprise visit to a forward post in Ladakh in July. Modi had visited Ladakh following a clash with China in the Galwan Valley on June 14 when 20 soldiers lost their lives.