'Let Your Thoughts be Heard from Red Fort': PM Modi Invites Suggestions for Independence Day Speech

This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first Independence Day speech after registering a thumping victory in the recently concluded general elections.

Updated:July 19, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
Ahead of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited suggestions and inputs from people across India for his 15 August speech through the Narendra Modi or “NaMo” app.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Modi urged citizens to share their ‘valuable inputs’ and let their thoughts be echoed through his customary Independence Day speech.

"I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August. Let your thoughts be heard by 130 crore Indians from the ramparts of the Red Fort," he said.

His tweet also mentions the specially created Open Forum on the NaMo App, through which users can send their responses.

Modi had invited suggestions and ideas for his Independence Day speech last year as well and has actively sought inputs from people in the past for his other important addresses like the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programmes.

The Prime Minister, like every year, will address the nation on August 15, when the country celebrates its 73rd Independence Day, from the Red Fort in Delhi. This will be Modi’s first Independence Day speech after registering a thumping victory in the recently concluded general elections.

In his speech last year, PM Modi had said that India "will send a son or daughter to the space with the national flag in hand" in 2022 when the country celebrates 75 years of independence.

"With this, India will become the fourth nation to send a human to the space," he had said.

