'Let's Forget the Past': Justice Ranjan Gogoi Urges CJI Dipak Misra to Send Message of Unity

Justice Ranjan Gogoi is learnt to have appealed to Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra to "let the country know that we are one and working together".In an informal meeting last week, Justice Gogoi, who is next in line to become the CJI after Justice Misra retires in October, urged the incumbent Chief Justice of India to sit with his fellow judges and give country the message about the unity of the institution."Let us forget the past," Justice Gogoi, according to the sources, told the CJI, while imploring the latter to convene a full court meeting.Sources told CNN-News18 that Justice Gogoi added that it is high time all judges sit together to address the situation.Justice Misra agreed to consider calling a full court meeting but told Justice Gogoi that there has to be an agenda before a meeting of all judges on the administrative side could be called.The CJI, according to sources, also said that issues will have to be collated for the purpose of deliberation when the full court is convened.Subsequently, Justice Misra told Justice Gogoi that four of their fellow judges — Justices AK Sikri, Uday U Lalit, DY Chandrachud and Sanjay K Kaul — will work out the possible agenda for the full court meeting.The CJI and Justice Gogoi were meeting informally for the second time in last 20 days over the issues plaguing the image of the judiciary.Few days ago, the two had met when the CJI had walked Justice Gogoi and Justice Kurian Joseph to his chamber after inaugurating a gymnasium for women lawyers. However, at that point, the CJI was non-committal on a full court meeting.A few days later, Justice Gogoi, as well as Justice Madan B Lokur, wrote a brief two-sentence letter to the CJI, requesting him to convene a full court meeting to discuss “institutional issues” and the “future” of the court.The CJI acknowledged the letter when Justice Gogoi urged him to call the full court meeting. A full court meeting of the Supreme Court, involving all judges, is usually convened by the CJI when a matter of public importance relating to the judiciary comes up.