Let's Have a Race: Kamal Nath Throws Challenge at MP CM Chouhan to Test Fitness

Amid a "debate" over his health, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath, 74, has challenged state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is 12 years younger than him, to run a race with him to see who is fitter. Nath's fitness challenge comes in the wake of Chouhan, 62, repeatedly targetting him over his age and health, saying that he was resting in Delhi.

"There is a lot of debate over my health. Shivrajji is saying that Kamal Nathji is sick and old. Shivraji, I throw a challenge to you, come let us have a race," Nath, who is also the leader of the opposition, said in a media statement. "I did go for my post COVID-19 check up because I had pneumonia - which anyone can have. I got all the tests done. All reports came out good. COVID-19 are of two types - one of short duration and another of a long duration. I faced the long duration one," he added. "I was in Delhi, where I have many responsibilities (of the Congress) to discharge. This does not mean I was in Delhi because I was unwell and resting," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

A Congress leader said, Nath reached here on Saturday and is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Sunday along with the list of candidates for the October 30 bypolls to three Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency in MP. Talking to

