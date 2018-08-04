English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
LeT's Naveed Jatt Offers Gun Salute at Militant's Funeral in Shopian
Jatt escaped from police custody on February 6 while he was being taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital for a medical examination. Two policemen were killed in a shootout at the hospital.
TV grab of militant Naveed Jatt.
Srinagar: Wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Naveed Jatt, who fled from police custody earlier this year, on Saturday made an appearance at the funeral of a militant killed in a gun battle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.
Photographs of Jatt offering a gun salute to Waqar Ahmad Sheikh at his funeral in Shopian’s Malikgund village have surfaced on social media.
Jatt escaped from police custody on February 6 while he was being taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital for a medical examination. Two policemen were killed in a shootout at the hospital. He is also an accused in the murder case of journalist Shujaat Bukhari, who was shot dead outside his office at Press Enclave here on June 14.
