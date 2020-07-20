LeT's Terror Funding Module Busted in Jammu, One Arrested

Police on Monday claimed to have busted a terror funding module of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) tasked to activate its cadres in the Jammu region, with the arrest of one person, officials said.

The police received information that LeT has activated a module of its members for carrying out terrorist activities in the Union Territory, particularly in the Jammu region, and in furtherance to this, a delivery of funds was to take place in Jammu, they said.

According to the officials, Special Operation Group (SOG) Jammu and the Army have busted the terror funding module.

The security forces apprehended Mubashir Bhat, a member of the module who was asked to collect a consignment of Hawala money from Jammu, the officials said.

During the search, the police seized a bag containing cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh, they said.

Initial questioning revealed that the money was sent by Haroon, a self-styled commander of LeT from Pakistan, to be delivered to terrorists through over ground workers in Doda, they added.

A case has been registered at Peer Mitha Police Station and further investigation into the matter is underway, the officials added.