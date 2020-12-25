Let's Try This as An Experiment for a Year: Rajnath Singh Says Farm Laws Will be Amended if Not Beneficial

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked the farmers to let the new farm reform laws be implemented “for a year or two” as an experiment, and said the government will amend the legislations if they are not found to be beneficial.

Requesting the farmers to try the new Agri laws as an experiment, the former BJP president said if these are not found beneficial, the government would bring all necessary amendments. "Let farm laws be implemented for an year. Let's try this as an experiment, and if found not beneficial for farmers, the government will be ready for all possible amendments," Singh said.

Describing the protesting farmers as his own people, Singh said, "Those who are sitting on dharna are farmers and are born to farmers' families. We have lot of respect for them."

Addressing a rally at Dwarka in the national capital, Singh said he himself is a farmers' son and assured that the Modi government "will never do anything which is not in the interest of the farmers".

Underlining that all problems can be resolved through dialogue, Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants talks with farmers to continue, and therefore, the government has extended an invitation to them. Singh appealed to all protesting farmers to come forward for discussions on the farm laws.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released Rs 18,000 crore to over nine crore farmer families under the PM-KISAN programme. The PM used the stage to clarify the government’s position on the new laws and accuse the opposition parties of misleading the farmers.

"Some people are spreading myth and lies that land will be taken away if farmers enter into contract farming," PM Modi said, hitting back at the opposition for its charges that farmers won't benefit from the farm laws.