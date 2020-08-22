INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Letter Threatens to Blow Up Rafale Air Base in Ambala, Security Ramped Up

A handout picture taken and released on July 27, 2020 by Dassault Aviation shows an Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft taking off from Merignac air base, southern France. (AFP)

A handout picture taken and released on July 27, 2020 by Dassault Aviation shows an Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft taking off from Merignac air base, southern France. (AFP)

The air base is surrounded by villages, including Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, Garnala and Panjokhara and the National Highway 1-A.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: August 22, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
Share this:

Chandigarh: A letter threatening to blow up the Indian Air Force station in Ambala, Haryana, where the first batch of five Rafale aircraft are stationed, was received by authorities, police said on Saturday.

The letter was received on Friday after which the authorities lodged a complaint with the nearby police station, a police official told IANS.

As a precaution, security has been beefed up at the Ambala station, he added.

"The letter appears to be a hoax and the handiwork of some mischief-mongers," a senior police official told IANS.

The air base is surrounded by villages, including Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, Garnala and Panjokhara and the National Highway 1-A.

Next Story
Loading