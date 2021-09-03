Letter War, Kidnapping Charge Hit Assam-Mizoram Border Peace Bid

A letter from the deputy commissioner of Kolasib district of Mizoram reached the office of the deputy commissioner of Hailakandi in Assam on Thursday, indicating a fresh eruption of a long-standing border dispute between the two north-eastern states.

“It has been brought to notice that at Aitland in Pu Lalngaisanga land where road construction connecting jhum (agriculture) land is undertaken by farmers using excavator, Assam police went to disrupt their activity and damaged the door of the excavator and snatched the keys from the operator. Further, the JCB operator was blindfolded and kidnapped with a gun pointed to his head by the Assam police wearing commando uniform. He was then dragged to the river, his clothes ripped off and threatened to be killed. His phone and vehicle keys were taken by the Assam police. This is considered a very serious issue and a huge setback towards the initiatives for peace until now and can further aggravate use of force between the deployed forces around the area,” reads the letter.

A smouldering border row between the two states erupted into a bloody conflict on July 26 after six Assam Police personnel and a civilian were killed in a turf tussle while around 80 people were injured. The neighbours share a 164.6-km border between Assam’s Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts, and Mizoram’s Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl districts. Both states have differing interpretations of their territorial border. While Mizoram believes that its border lies along an inner line’ drawn up in 1875 to protect tribals from outside influence, Assam goes by a district demarcation done in the 1930s.

The Hailakandi administration was quick to respond to the letter from Mizoram.

“Assam police has a border outpost at Dholai-khal in Bilaipur and the central forces deployed at the outpost on the 26th of August noticed construction of two outposts by Mizoram. The DFO carried out a survey immediately and filed a report to the DC saying that Mizoram has started unauthorised construction in Assam area. DC Hailakhandi then wrote a letter to DC Kolasib immediately and I too took up the matter with the Superintendent of Kolasib and reminded him of the agreement between both the governments and requested him to remove the forces from the said place. There was no reply from their side. The day before yesterday, on the 1st of September there was a report that they had started constructing roads in the area. As we are duty-bound our police reached the area and asked the JCB drivers to stop work immediately. After this the JCB drivers retracted and our police returned. The matter is this much. I categorically deny all the accusations of DC Kolasib that there was an abduction, keys were snatched and so on. Mizoram had built a temporary structure in Dholaikhal on the 26th of August which the administration took it up with its Mizoram counterpart; unfortunately, there was no response,” said Gaurav Upadhyay, superintendent of police, Hailakandi, Assam.

This is the third such letter issued by the Kolasib administration since the July 26 conflict.

On August 21, Mizoram had filed a case against Assam police for allegedly stealing building material, while Assam claimed that the material was seized as it was being used to build a bridge in its territory. The complaint was withdrawn later as the seized materials were returned. “The Mizoram authorities were constructing a bridge over a ‘nullah’ (stream) at Kachurthal, which borders Mizoram on one side and Assam on the other,” said Gaurav Upadhyay.

In mid-August, Mizoram alleged that Assam police fired on three Mizo civilians, injuring one, on the boundary along the Hailakandi (Assam) and Kolasib (Mizoram) districts. As per Kolasib district deputy commissioner J Lalthlengliana, the three people from Vairengte had gone to Aitlang Tlangpui (Kolasib) to collect a “normal supply of meat” from their friend, who lives near the border, at Bilaipur in Hailakandi district.

Out of the 165-km-long Assam-Mizoram border, disputed at several points, Hailakandi accounts for 99.1 km, which it shares with Mizoram’s Mamit and Kolasib districts. The border has been contentious since the bloody face-off at Lailapur. In the chronology of events, Mizoram miscreants had allegedly lobbed a grenade at a school, damaging one of the walls.

Assam and Mizoram in a bid to ease the escalating tensions on either side on August 6 agreed to withdraw forces from all disputed border areas and work towards lasting peace. Assam withdrew its travel advisory issued on July 29 asking its citizens to avoid its neighbouring state.

Representatives of the governments of Assam and Mizoram agreed to take all necessary measures to promote, preserve and maintain peace and harmony amongst the people living in the two states, particularly in the border areas, a joint statement issued by both governments said.

