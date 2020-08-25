Letter to Sonia Gandhi was Written with Best Interest of Party 'in Our Hearts', Says Congress Leader Anand Sharma

Senior Congress leader Anand Shrama, one of the 23 signatories to the letter written to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, on Tuesday said their intention was to convey "shared concerns" over the present environment in the county and it was done with the best interest of the party in their hearts.

A day after a stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, where members of the 'group of 23' were dissed by many for voicing their concerns, several signatories asserted they were "not dissenters" but "proponents of revival" of the party.

Responding to a tweet by Congress MP Vivek Tankha in which he had said the letter was not a challenge to leadership but a parchment of action to strengthen the party, Sharma said, "Well said. The letter was written with the best interest of the party in our hearts and conveying shared concerns over the present environment in the country and sustained assault on the foundational values of the constitution."

Having a "full time, active and visible" leadership, devolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC in line with the party constitution were some of the key suggestions made by the 23 senior Congress leaders in the letter sent to Sonia Gandhi to revive the organisation.

Also Watch CWC Meet: Congress Promises Change In 6 Months, Keeps Sonia Gandhi As Interim Chief | CNN News18

Well said. The letter was written with the best interest of the party in our hearts and conveying shared concerns over the present environment in the country and sustained assault on the foundational values of the constitution. https://t.co/SoH725j5Ve — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) August 25, 2020

Sharma said India needs a strong opposition to confront the BJP. "Suggestions for the party's renewal made in sincerity is not dissent. Wish all colleagues had read it," he added in another tweet.