English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Letter With Bullets Asks BJP's Lone Muslim MLA in Assam to Resign in 15 Days
The letter stated that as BJP and the RSS are communal organisations and work against the Muslims, he should not be in the party
Aminul Haque Laskar. (Courtesy: Facebook)
Guwahati: An FIR has been registered against unknown persons after Assam BJP MLA Aminul Haque Laskar received a letter, along with two bullets, directing him to leave the party within 15 days as he was a "Muslim".
The letter to Laskar, BJP's lone Muslim legislator who represents the Sonai constituency in Cachar district, came from an unknown group 'Save Secure and Development Protection Force of Muslim, Barak Valley Zone', police said.
"We have registered an FIR against unknown persons for a threatening letter to Laskar on Sunday. Two live cartridges of .32 pistol also came with the letter," Silchar Police
Station Officer-in-Charge Indrajit Chakraborty said.
The case was registered under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
"I received the letter by post. It said the BJP and the RSS are communal organisations and they are working against the Muslims. So, being a Muslim, I should not be in that party," he added.
He said the letter told him to quit the party within 15 days. Laskar, however, doubted the authenticity of the demand, saying it might be a handiwork of syndicate mafias involved in urea, drugs and land "against which I have been fighting".
The MLA said he will continue his fight against anti-social elements and demanded a thorough probe by the police.
Also Watch
The letter to Laskar, BJP's lone Muslim legislator who represents the Sonai constituency in Cachar district, came from an unknown group 'Save Secure and Development Protection Force of Muslim, Barak Valley Zone', police said.
"We have registered an FIR against unknown persons for a threatening letter to Laskar on Sunday. Two live cartridges of .32 pistol also came with the letter," Silchar Police
Station Officer-in-Charge Indrajit Chakraborty said.
The case was registered under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
"I received the letter by post. It said the BJP and the RSS are communal organisations and they are working against the Muslims. So, being a Muslim, I should not be in that party," he added.
He said the letter told him to quit the party within 15 days. Laskar, however, doubted the authenticity of the demand, saying it might be a handiwork of syndicate mafias involved in urea, drugs and land "against which I have been fighting".
The MLA said he will continue his fight against anti-social elements and demanded a thorough probe by the police.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Tweets About Her Safety After Beaumonde Towers Fire, Asks Fans to Pray for The Firefighters
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- Woman Takes NASA to Court Over Neil Armstrong's 'Piece of Moon' Gift
- Salman's Reaction While Shooting Allah Duhai Hai Will Make Your Day, Watch Video
- Swimmer Virdhawal Khade Aims for Gold at Asian Games After Injury Return