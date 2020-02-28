LG Anil Baijal Visits Violence-hit Northeast Delhi, Takes Stock of Situation
Baijal visited Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Gokulpuri, an official said. This is the first visit of the Lt governor to the riot-hit areas after violence broke out on Monday.
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (R) interacts with locals during inspection following clashes over the amended citizenship law, in Maujpur Chowk of Northeast Delhi, Friday, February 28, 2020. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday visited riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation and interacted with locals.
Baijal visited Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Gokulpuri, an official said. He was accompanied by senior police officers.
This is the first visit of the Lt governor to the riot-hit areas after violence broke out on Monday.
At least 39 have been killed and over 200 injured in communal clashes in northeast Delhi. The areas worst affected in the violence include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.
Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai had visited the violence-hit areas.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Have Told Aditya Narayan to Marry Neha Kakkar but He Ignored, Says Udit Narayan
- Gujarat Loves Sentimental Songs While It's Mushy Music For Bihar & West Bengal on Spotify
- WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important
- Meet the Young Girls from a Maharashtra Village Trying to Represent India in World Robotics
- Muslim Man in Meerut Prints Daughter's Wedding Card With Hindu Gods to Promote Religious Amity