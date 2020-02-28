Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

LG Anil Baijal Visits Violence-hit Northeast Delhi, Takes Stock of Situation

Baijal visited Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Gokulpuri, an official said. This is the first visit of the Lt governor to the riot-hit areas after violence broke out on Monday.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 5:36 PM IST
LG Anil Baijal Visits Violence-hit Northeast Delhi, Takes Stock of Situation
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (R) interacts with locals during inspection following clashes over the amended citizenship law, in Maujpur Chowk of Northeast Delhi, Friday, February 28, 2020. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday visited riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation and interacted with locals.

Baijal visited Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Gokulpuri, an official said. He was accompanied by senior police officers.

This is the first visit of the Lt governor to the riot-hit areas after violence broke out on Monday.

At least 39 have been killed and over 200 injured in communal clashes in northeast Delhi. The areas worst affected in the violence include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai had visited the violence-hit areas.

