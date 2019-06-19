Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

LG-appointed Panel Likely to Regulate Installation of CCTV Cameras in Delhi

The committee, headed by Delhi Principal Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, is currently in the process of preparing the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras across the city.

PTI

Updated:June 19, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
LG-appointed Panel Likely to Regulate Installation of CCTV Cameras in Delhi
File image of Delhi L-G Anil Baijal. (Photo: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: A six-member committee, constituted by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal earlier this month, is likely to regulate the installation of CCTV cameras in private and government buildings in the national capital, a source has said.

The committee, headed by Delhi Principal Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, is currently in the process of preparing the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras across the city.

Parida is likely to convene a second meeting of the panel next week. The first meeting was held on May 11, ignoring the Delhi government's objection. The AAP dispensation has termed the committee as "illegal and unconstitutional".

A senior government official said that the committee was also working on modalities for the installation of CCTV cameras in private buildings to ensure that privacy of any individual was not "disturbed".

"The committee is seeking suggestions from experts and all stakeholders to prepare common framework for installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras in the city.

"In other countries, there are common SOP for CCTV cameras. The government will ensure that the privacy of any individual is not disturbed due to CCTV cameras installed in private and government buildings," the official said.

According to the order setting terms and reference of the committee, the use of surveillance camera system should not be permitted to become a "tool to violate" privacy of individuals which is considered to be a fundamental right.

The panel is likely to submit its report to the Lt Governor on June 8.

Recently, Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain had expressed concern about the possible framework for private buildings to install CCTV cameras.

It comes at a time when the AAP dispensation is planning to install around 1.46 lakh CCTV cameras in about 1,000 schools run by the Delhi government.

Recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his cabinet colleagues and AAP MLAs sat on a dharna near the Lieutenant Governor's office, requesting him not to stall the government's ambitious CCTV project at the "behest of BJP" through the committee.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram