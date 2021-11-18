LG Orders Enquiry in Hyderpora Encounter Case After Deceased's Kin Term it 'Fake', Demand Mortal Remains

Hours after Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday night forcibly removed the grieving families who were staging a protest, demanding the mortal remains of two businessmen who were killed in an encounter on Monday, the government has ordered an enquiry.

The families of the businessmen have termed the Hyderpora encounter as ‘fake’. Taking cognizance of the allegations leveled, J&K LG Manoj Sinha tweeted to say an officer of ADM rank has been ordered in the Hyderpora encounter. “Government will take suitable action as soon as the report is submitted in a time-bound manner. Jammu & Kashmir administration reiterates the commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians and it will ensure there is no injustice," he said.

Magisterial inquiry by ADM-rank officer ordered in Hyderpora encounter.Govt will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner. JK admn reiterates commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians&it'll ensure there's no injustice: Office of J&K LG pic.twitter.com/qqWNI17KN7— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

The protestors also included old men, while the relatives and friends were shoved inside police vehicles and the square was cleared off. The protestors had earlier dug in biting cold and lit candles while holding placards and demanding the mortal remains of Mudasir Gul and Altaf Bhat to conduct proper last rites.

Before the police action, a family member of Bhat said that a police officer had asked them to leave as it was decided bodies would be returned by Friday. “We told her please give us in writing or say this before the media so that we are assured. She said she will get back after talking to a senior officer," a family member said.

However, minutes later armed policemen came and began dragging relatives from the protest site. The electricity in the area was also snapped and the niece of the slain businessman Altaf said that the lights have never gone off this long in the press colony.

The poor handling of the incident provoked politicians, including the National Conference chief Omar Abdullah. The former chief minister said that denying the family the right to bury their dead was a ‘crime against humanity.’

This is the naya Kashmir of 2021. This is how the J&K police fulfils @PMOIndia promise to remove “dil ki doori & Dilli se doori. It’s outrageous that the J&K administration did not allow the families to conduct a peaceful sit in protest. https://t.co/e5zss2R0cI— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 18, 2021

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti hit the streets in Jammu demanding justice and an impartial inquiry into the killings. Her party said she wanted to join the families at their protest site, but the police didn’t allow her. Najmu Saqib, a party spokesman said late in the night that she was disallowed to come out of her house as she wanted to join the family who had staged a candlelight vigil.

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattoo and People’s Conference head Sajad Lone too expressed their dismay over the manner in which the case has been handled. Lone wrote a letter to a prime minister seeking his intervention in the matter.

