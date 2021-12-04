In a shocking turn of events, a senior forensic professor in Kanpur killed his wife, and two minor children allegedly due to ‘fears’ over the newly emerged Covid-19 variant Omicron.

The incident took place in Kanpur’s Kalyanpur area, where the murder-accused, who worked at a private medical college in the city, first strangulated his wife, then killed his son and daughter by smashing their skulls with a hammer. He then fled the house, police sources said.

Before leaving the house, the man informed his brother of the act through WhatsApp and said he was ‘fed up of counting dead bodies and that no would be spared by Omicron’. According to the texts, the accused said he was ‘liberating everyone’ of such a situation.

Police investigation has revealed that the professor was allegedly suffering from acute depression, for which he was also receiving treatment. Police sources said the accused had attempted to murder his wife in the past, as well.

The Omicron variant which emerged this past week in South Africa, has now confirmed cases in India, as well. Dubbed to be possibly more infectious than the highly transmissible and lethal Delta variant (which led a devastating second wave in the country in April and May), much remains to be known about the mutant, and whether it is more lethal than Delta.

However, authorities are taking many measures to slow down the spread of the variant, with rigid international border checks, enforcement of Covid-19 norms and contact tracing of positive cases.

