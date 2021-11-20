Libra Daily Horoscope for November 20: Stay Focused and Disciplined in Your Work

Who isn’t eager to see if the stars are aligned in their favor? Well, since our lives are highly influenced by the celestial bodies and their positions, it is a valid curiosity. Our behavior, emotional state, personality - all of these aspects get affected. The astrological predictions of our zodiac signs give us an idea about how the day will be like - whether professionally or personally. Let’s find out all these things from the zodiac sign.

Today we would take a look at the zodiac sign Libra. Libra is represented by the scale that is the measuring device; and the sun rising. It is indicative of justice and harmony.

So, if you are keen to know how November 20, Saturday will pan out for Libra in terms of career and romantic life, read ahead to discover about all of those and more. As the Moon enters into the waxing crescent phase, its position will be in Aquarius.

So find out what’s in store for all Libras:

Libra Career Today

Buckle up today, as you will be under scrutiny at the workplace. Your performance might be not as per the expectations, nevertheless you must not give up. Don’t let what others say about you bother your peace of mind. Stay focused and disciplined in your work and that will help you stay afloat professionally. Those in business must refrain from making hasty decisions.

Libra Romantic life Today

If you haven’t been able to make time for your partner, off late, now is the time to compensate for it. Couples will feel calm and at peace spending time with each other. You will receive a lot of care and support today from your spouse.

Libra Colour, Numbers and Alphabets Today

As your rashi lord is Venus, you are advised to wear clothes or use things that are in the shades of royal blue colour to attract good luck.

Opt for the lucky number 14, 20 and lucky alphabets Ra, Ta while doing any auspicious work.

