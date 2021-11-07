Libya's Ruling Council Says FM Suspended, Barred From Travel

Cairo (AP) Libya’s ruling presidential council said on Saturday that it suspended the county’s chief diplomat, accusing her of not coordinating foreign policy with the council. The three-member body, which serves as Libya’s president, also barred Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush from travelling abroad pending an investigation into what it described as monopolisation of foreign policy, according to a decree by the council.

A spokeswoman for the council did not elaborate the circumstances behind the decision. There was also no immediate comment from the minister.

Saturday’s decision came more than six weeks before planned elections and a few days ahead of an international conference in the French capital to push for holding elections as scheduled on December 24. The vote still faces other challenges, including unresolved issues over the country’s election laws and occasional fighting among armed groups. Other obstacles include the deep rift that remains between the country’s east and west and the presence of thousands of foreign fighters and troops.

Libya has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. He was captured and killed by an armed group two months later. The oil-rich country was for years split between rival governments, one based in the capital, Tripoli, and the other in the eastern part of the country. Each side is backed by different foreign powers and militias.

The interim government now in charge was appointed in February after months of UN-backed negotiations to lead the country through elections. It includes the presidential council and a cabinet of ministers that runs day-to-day affairs. (AP) .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.