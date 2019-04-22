English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
LIC AAO 2019 Admit Card: Hall Ticket Released Today; Download at http://licindia.in
The candidates, who have registered for LIC AAO 2019 Examination for various posts, can also receive official information regarding download of LIC AAO Admit Card at their registered email ids and phone numbers.
LIC AAO Admit card 2019 I The Life Insurance Corporation of India has released the Online Admit Card for LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) today at its official website licindia.in (https://www.licindia.in/). URL to download the 2019 LIC AAO Admit Card will be functional till April 30.
Online LIC AAO Admit Card 2019- Steps To Download your Admit Card
Step1- Visit LIC India’s homepage licindia.in
Step 2- On the careers option given at the bottom of the page, click on relevant LIC AAO Admit Card 2019 download URL link
Step 3- On the LIC AAO Admit Card Download 2019 window, enter these two details-
• Your Registration Number or Roll number
• Your Password or Date of Birth
Step 4- Your 2019 LIC AAO Admit Card or LIC AAO 2019 Call Letter will be displayed on the screen.
The last date for downloading Online LIC AAO 2019 Admit Card is April 30 and the LIC AAO Prelims Online Examination will be held on May 5 and 6.
All the candidates applying for various seats at LIC AAO 2019 will have to report at their allotted LIC AAO 2019 Exam Centers with their 2019 LIC AAO admit card and an original as well as a photocopy of any ID proof, at least an hour before the commencement of LIC AAO Written Test.
Shortlisted candidates will be allowed to appear for LIC AAO 2019 Mains or Paper 2 for appointment of total 590 Assistant Administrative Officers (AAOs) on several posts, depending on their rank.
