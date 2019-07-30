LIC AAO Main Exam Result 2019 Announced on licindia.in, Get Details on How to Download and Vacancies

LIC AAO Main Exam Result 2019 | The Life Insurance Corporation or LIC has declared the result for LIC AAO Main Exam 2019 on Monday, July 29. The LIC AAO Main Exam Result 2019 has been declared on the official website of the organization. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on LIC's official site licindia.in. The candidates are advised to keep their LIC AAO Mains Admit Card 2019 handy to check their result on the official website.

LIC’s Assistant Administrative Officers Main Examination was conducted on June 28, 2019, across the country. The insurance company has declared the result for recruitment of CA, Rajbhasha, Actuarial, IT and Generalist staffs. The exam was held to fill in a total of 590 vacancies, including 350 for AAO Generalist, 150 for AAO IT, 50 for AAO CA, 30 for AAO (Actuarial) and 5 for AAO (Rajbhasha).

LIC AAO Main Exam Result 2019: Here’s how to Download Result Online

Step 1: Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in

Step 2: On the LIC India’s home page, click on Careers section

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the AAO 2019 link

Step 4: Press on the link that reads the Main Examination LIC AAO 2019 result

Step 5: Your LIC AAO 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and keep a print out of the same for further need.

It is to be noted that the selection process of LIC AAO 2019 consists of the preliminary exam, main exam, and an interview, along with pre-recruitment medical examination. After the declaration of LIC AAO Main Result 2019, the corporation will announce the interview dates shortly.