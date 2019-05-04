Take the pledge to vote

LIC AAO Preliminary Exam 2019 Begins Today, Click Here for Pattern, Details

LIC AAO preliminary exam 2019 begins today and the second-shift of the exam will be conducted on May 5.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
LIC AAO Preliminary Exam 2019 Begins Today, Click Here for Pattern, Details
Image for representation only.
LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2019 | Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) preliminary exam of Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) begins on May 4 (today). The exam is being conducted in different cities across the country at different shifts. The second-shift of LIC AAO exam will be conducted tomorrow. According to a report, the difficulty level of the exam was moderate.

Candidates who will qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for mains exam, which will be conducted on June 28. The mains exam will be objective type with one descriptive test.

The LIC AAO Preliminary exam comprised of English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. The total marks allotted to the exam in 70.

The admit card of LIC AAO was issued on April 22. Shortlisted candidates on the basis of mains exam will be eligible to appear for Interview. LIC AAO is conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) for the posts of Generalist/IT/Chartered Accountant/Actuarial/Rajbhasha.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
