1-min read

LIC AAO Recruitment 2018 for 700 Vacancies is Fake, Notifies LIC India

As per the Recruitment notice circulated by many websites, the registration process for the posts of AAO was scheduled to be started from 25th July 2018 till 15th August 2.

Updated:July 19, 2018, 12:22 PM IST
LIC AAO Recruitment 2018 notification for 700 vacancies has been alerted as fake by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). LIC has released a notice that they have not released any notification for AAO posts on the website or in any employment news.

‘Misleading advertisements for recruitment to the cadre of Assistants in LIC of India have been noticed in various newspapers. In these ads, applicants have also been instructed to deposit money into the account of “Director of Call Centre”.’ read the notification.

A notification for about 700 vacancies for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) was published by various online job portals citing an advertisement in newspaper; however, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has tweeted that the news is fake.

https://twitter.com/LICIndiaForever/status/1019523984507822080

LIC has clarified on social media platform Twitter and has also released a notification on its official website stating ‘FRAUDULENT RECRUITMENT ADs: BEWARE...!’ Candidates can read the notification at the below mentioned url:

https://www.licindia.in/getattachment/83658f1e-a083-4412-8add-f49bec81d634/FRAUDULENT-RECRUITMENT-ADs-BEWARE-

