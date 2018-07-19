English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
LIC AAO Recruitment 2018 for 700 Vacancies is Fake, Notifies LIC India
As per the Recruitment notice circulated by many websites, the registration process for the posts of AAO was scheduled to be started from 25th July 2018 till 15th August 2.
Representational Image.
LIC AAO Recruitment 2018 notification for 700 vacancies has been alerted as fake by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). LIC has released a notice that they have not released any notification for AAO posts on the website or in any employment news.
‘Misleading advertisements for recruitment to the cadre of Assistants in LIC of India have been noticed in various newspapers. In these ads, applicants have also been instructed to deposit money into the account of “Director of Call Centre”.’ read the notification.
A notification for about 700 vacancies for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) was published by various online job portals citing an advertisement in newspaper; however, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has tweeted that the news is fake.
https://twitter.com/LICIndiaForever/status/1019523984507822080
LIC has clarified on social media platform Twitter and has also released a notification on its official website stating ‘FRAUDULENT RECRUITMENT ADs: BEWARE...!’ Candidates can read the notification at the below mentioned url:
https://www.licindia.in/getattachment/83658f1e-a083-4412-8add-f49bec81d634/FRAUDULENT-RECRUITMENT-ADs-BEWARE-
As per the Recruitment notice circulated by many websites, the registration process for the posts of AAO was scheduled to be started from 25th July 2018 till 15th August 2.
Also Watch
‘Misleading advertisements for recruitment to the cadre of Assistants in LIC of India have been noticed in various newspapers. In these ads, applicants have also been instructed to deposit money into the account of “Director of Call Centre”.’ read the notification.
A notification for about 700 vacancies for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) was published by various online job portals citing an advertisement in newspaper; however, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has tweeted that the news is fake.
https://twitter.com/LICIndiaForever/status/1019523984507822080
LIC has clarified on social media platform Twitter and has also released a notification on its official website stating ‘FRAUDULENT RECRUITMENT ADs: BEWARE...!’ Candidates can read the notification at the below mentioned url:
https://www.licindia.in/getattachment/83658f1e-a083-4412-8add-f49bec81d634/FRAUDULENT-RECRUITMENT-ADs-BEWARE-
As per the Recruitment notice circulated by many websites, the registration process for the posts of AAO was scheduled to be started from 25th July 2018 till 15th August 2.
Also Watch
-
Fifa World Cup 2018: Helsinki Summit Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Monday 16 July , 2018
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Fifa World Cup 2018: Helsinki Summit Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018 'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Honda Jazz Launched in India for Rs 7.35 Lakh, Available in 7 Variants
- Rumour Mills Abuzz Suggesting Zidane Return to Juventus as Sporting Director
- Man Walks 32 Km to Work, Impressed CEO Gifts Him His Own Car
- Railways Blames Corrosion, Excess Load Allowed by BMC for Mumbai Bridge Collapse
- Salman Khan Chills 'Alone' in Mall, Apparently Nobody Recognizes Him; See Well-timed Video