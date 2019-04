LIC AAO Recruitment 2019: Admit Card To Be Released Today, Exams on May 5 and 6

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will release the Online Admit Card for LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) today. The candidates who have applied for LIC AAO 2019 Exam can download their LIC AAO Admit Card from the official website of exam conducting authority LIC at licindia.in The LIC AAO 2019 Admit Card, which will be available today onwards, can be downloaded till April 30. The candidates who have applied for LIC AAO 2019 are advised to download their 2019 LIC AAO Admit Card as early as possible.You can download your Online LIC AAO 2019 Admit Card by following these simple steps:Step1: Visit LIC India’s homepage licindia.in and check the footer for LIC AAO Admit Card 2019Step 2: Click on ‘careers’ URL link to download your LIC AAP Admit CardStep 3: Go to ‘AAO Recruitment 2019’, and click on LIC AAO Recruitment 2019 tabStep 4: You will be directed to LIC AAO 2019 Admit Card/ Hall Ticket windowStep 5: Enter your registration details for LIC AAO Admit Card 2019 along with DOB in correct sequence.Step 6: Download your LIC AAO 2019 Admit Card for future usePlease check details like allotted exam center name, timings given on your 2019 LIC AAO Admit Card.The LIC AAO 2019 Entrance Exam will be conducted next month on May 5 and 6. The qualifying candidates after LIC AA0 2019 Prelims and 2019 LIC AAO Mains exam will be recruited on as many as 590 posts for Assistant Administrative Officer - Generalist/ IT/ Chartered Accountant/ Actuarial/ Rajbhasha.The LIC AAO 2019 Mains Examination is expected to be conducted on June 2