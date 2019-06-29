LIC ADO 2019: Admit Card for Apprentice Development Officer Post Released at licindia.in
The Admit Card is available on the career section of LIC's official website. The LIC ADO 2019 preliminary examination is scheduled from July 6 to July 13 and will be conducted in a computer-based test format.
The Admit Card is available on the career section of LIC's official website. The LIC ADO 2019 preliminary examination is scheduled from July 6 to July 13 and will be conducted in a computer-based test format.
LIC ADO 2019 Admit Card Released | The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the LIC ADO 2019 Admit Card on June 28 (Friday). The LIC Admit Card 2019 for the posts of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) preliminary examination was uploaded on Life Insurance Corporation’s official website licindia.in.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India has further mentioned that the LIC ADO Admit Card 2019, LIC ADO 2019 Prelim Admit Card can be downloaded till July 6 (Saturday). All LIC ADO 2019 exam aspirants can download their LIC ADO 2019 Prelim Admit Cards, LIC ADO Admit Card 2019 through this direct URL .
The LIC ADO 2019 preliminary examination is scheduled from July 6 to July 13 and will be conducted in computer-based test format. The selection of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) will be done in two phases. s- The first phase is LIC ADO Preliminary 2019 examination and second one is LIC ADO Main Exam 2019.
LIC ADO Admit Card 2019: Step to download LIC Prelim Exam 2019 Admit Card
Step 1- Visit the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) official website: licindia.in or click on the direct link given above
Step 2- Go on the career section of LIC and click on the LIC Apprentice Development Officer Admit Card link
Step 3- On LIC 2019 Admit Card window, enter your registration number and date of birth and hit submit button
Step 4- The LIC ADO 2019 Admit Card, LIC ADO Prelim 2019 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
Save the PDF file and take a print out of LIC ADO Admit Card 2019. Check the date and timing allotted for the LIC ADO 2019 Prelim exam. Reach the assigned exam venue with the LIC ADO 2019 Admit Card as entry to examination hall will not be allowed without the LIC ADO 2019 Admit Card.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa Out to Have Fun as Australia Beckons: Du Plessis
- India vs England | India Will be Under More Pressure on Sunday: Moeen Ali
- Anand Mahindra Tweets Video of Bottle-Turned Desi Door Stopper, Netizens Hail Indian 'Jugaad'
- Sara Ali Khan Excited About Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2, Says 'It’s Going To Be Lit'
- PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s