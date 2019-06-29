Take the pledge to vote

LIC ADO 2019: Admit Card for Apprentice Development Officer Post Released at licindia.in

The Admit Card is available on the career section of LIC's official website. The LIC ADO 2019 preliminary examination is scheduled from July 6 to July 13 and will be conducted in a computer-based test format.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 29, 2019, 11:35 AM IST
LIC ADO 2019: Admit Card for Apprentice Development Officer Post Released at licindia.in
The Admit Card is available on the career section of LIC's official website. The LIC ADO 2019 preliminary examination is scheduled from July 6 to July 13 and will be conducted in a computer-based test format.
LIC ADO 2019 Admit Card Released | The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the LIC ADO 2019 Admit Card on June 28 (Friday). The LIC Admit Card 2019 for the posts of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) preliminary examination was uploaded on Life Insurance Corporation’s official website licindia.in.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India has further mentioned that the LIC ADO Admit Card 2019, LIC ADO 2019 Prelim Admit Card can be downloaded till July 6 (Saturday). All LIC ADO 2019 exam aspirants can download their LIC ADO 2019 Prelim Admit Cards, LIC ADO Admit Card 2019 through this direct URL .

The LIC ADO 2019 preliminary examination is scheduled from July 6 to July 13 and will be conducted in computer-based test format. The selection of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) will be done in two phases. s- The first phase is LIC ADO Preliminary 2019 examination and second one is LIC ADO Main Exam 2019.

LIC ADO Admit Card 2019: Step to download LIC Prelim Exam 2019 Admit Card

Step 1- Visit the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) official website: licindia.in or click on the direct link given above

Step 2- Go on the career section of LIC and click on the LIC Apprentice Development Officer Admit Card link

Step 3- On LIC 2019 Admit Card window, enter your registration number and date of birth and hit submit button

Step 4- The LIC ADO 2019 Admit Card, LIC ADO Prelim 2019 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Save the PDF file and take a print out of LIC ADO Admit Card 2019. Check the date and timing allotted for the LIC ADO 2019 Prelim exam. Reach the assigned exam venue with the LIC ADO 2019 Admit Card as entry to examination hall will not be allowed without the LIC ADO 2019 Admit Card.

