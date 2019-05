LIC ADO Recruitment 2019: 1,753 Vacancies Released at licindia.in, Apply by June 9

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is soon to release LIC ADO Recruitment 2019, LIC ADO Application Form 2019 for recruiting 1,753 Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) today (May 20) onwards. The Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC ADO Application Form 2019 can be checked at licindia.in . However, the official notification regarding LIC ADO Recruitment 2019 is not yet uploaded on the official website. Detailed information on LIC ADO Recruitment 2019 can be accessed at the LIC’s dedicated section career. The last date for filling and submitting the LIC ADO Application Form 2019 is June 9.Step 1: Visit the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s official website licindia.in Step 2: Search for a tab saying LIC ADO Application FormStep 3: Click on it and complete the further steps as directedStep 4: Select your preferred zoneStep 5: Pay the applicable feeStep 6: Check your email for successful submission of 2019 LIC ADO application form and confirmation for the sameStep: Take a print out for future referenceAccording to a media report, the 2019 LIC ADO Application Form fee is Rs 50 for reserved category candidate and Rs 600 for candidate from unreserved category. Last date for taking a print out of LIC ADO Application Form 2019 is June 26. The LIC ADO 2019 admit card is scheduled for June 29.Recruitment for LIC ADO will done on basis of candidate’ marks scored in the preliminary, main examination and interview round. The Prelim exam is expected to be held in 6-13 July.