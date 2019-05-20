Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

LIC ADO Recruitment 2019: 1,753 Vacancies Released at licindia.in, Apply by June 9

The Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC ADO Application Form 2019 can be checked at licindia.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 20, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY.
LIC ADO Recruitment 2019 | The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is soon to release LIC ADO Recruitment 2019, LIC ADO Application Form 2019 for recruiting 1,753 Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) today (May 20) onwards. The Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC ADO Application Form 2019 can be checked at licindia.in. However, the official notification regarding LIC ADO Recruitment 2019 is not yet uploaded on the official website. Detailed information on LIC ADO Recruitment 2019 can be accessed at the LIC’s dedicated section career. The last date for filling and submitting the LIC ADO Application Form 2019 is June 9.

Steps to Fill LIC ADO Application Form 2019

Step 1: Visit the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s official website licindia.in
Step 2: Search for a tab saying LIC ADO Application Form
Step 3: Click on it and complete the further steps as directed
Step 4: Select your preferred zone
Step 5: Pay the applicable fee
Step 6: Check your email for successful submission of 2019 LIC ADO application form and confirmation for the same
Step: Take a print out for future reference

According to a media report, the 2019 LIC ADO Application Form fee is Rs 50 for reserved category candidate and Rs 600 for candidate from unreserved category. Last date for taking a print out of LIC ADO Application Form 2019 is June 26. The LIC ADO 2019 admit card is scheduled for June 29.

Recruitment for LIC ADO will done on basis of candidate’ marks scored in the preliminary, main examination and interview round. The Prelim exam is expected to be held in 6-13 July.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
