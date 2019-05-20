English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
LIC ADO Recruitment 2019: 1,753 Vacancies Released at licindia.in, Apply by June 9
The Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC ADO Application Form 2019 can be checked at licindia.in.
IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY.
Loading...
LIC ADO Recruitment 2019 | The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is soon to release LIC ADO Recruitment 2019, LIC ADO Application Form 2019 for recruiting 1,753 Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) today (May 20) onwards. The Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC ADO Application Form 2019 can be checked at licindia.in. However, the official notification regarding LIC ADO Recruitment 2019 is not yet uploaded on the official website. Detailed information on LIC ADO Recruitment 2019 can be accessed at the LIC’s dedicated section career. The last date for filling and submitting the LIC ADO Application Form 2019 is June 9.
Steps to Fill LIC ADO Application Form 2019
Step 1: Visit the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s official website licindia.in
Step 2: Search for a tab saying LIC ADO Application Form
Step 3: Click on it and complete the further steps as directed
Step 4: Select your preferred zone
Step 5: Pay the applicable fee
Step 6: Check your email for successful submission of 2019 LIC ADO application form and confirmation for the same
Step: Take a print out for future reference
According to a media report, the 2019 LIC ADO Application Form fee is Rs 50 for reserved category candidate and Rs 600 for candidate from unreserved category. Last date for taking a print out of LIC ADO Application Form 2019 is June 26. The LIC ADO 2019 admit card is scheduled for June 29.
Recruitment for LIC ADO will done on basis of candidate’ marks scored in the preliminary, main examination and interview round. The Prelim exam is expected to be held in 6-13 July.
Steps to Fill LIC ADO Application Form 2019
Step 1: Visit the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s official website licindia.in
Step 2: Search for a tab saying LIC ADO Application Form
Step 3: Click on it and complete the further steps as directed
Step 4: Select your preferred zone
Step 5: Pay the applicable fee
Step 6: Check your email for successful submission of 2019 LIC ADO application form and confirmation for the same
Step: Take a print out for future reference
According to a media report, the 2019 LIC ADO Application Form fee is Rs 50 for reserved category candidate and Rs 600 for candidate from unreserved category. Last date for taking a print out of LIC ADO Application Form 2019 is June 26. The LIC ADO 2019 admit card is scheduled for June 29.
Recruitment for LIC ADO will done on basis of candidate’ marks scored in the preliminary, main examination and interview round. The Prelim exam is expected to be held in 6-13 July.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Rampal Whisks Away Pregnant Girlfriend Gabriella on a Babymoon in Maldives
- Akshay Kumar Teases Housefull 4 in Game of Thrones Style, See Pic
- Now That Huawei Cannot Use Android For The Phones it Makes, What Are Its Options
- John Wick Snaps and Breaks Avengers Endgame's Magic Box Office Spell
- Will Google Stop Releasing Android Updates For Huawei and Honor Phones? The Answer is Yes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results